Butler Snow Attorneys Listed in 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

Butler Snow has announced that 75 of the firm’s attorneys have been selected for inclusion in 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers, and 31 have been selected as Mid-South Rising Stars.

Mississippi attorneys named 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers are:

GULFPORT

Michael B. Hewes, Personal Injury – Products: Defense

Michael C. McCabe, Jr., Business Litigation

Paul S. Murphy, Bankruptcy: Business

OXFORD

Paul V. Cassisa, Jr., Personal Injury – Products: Defense

Kari L. Sutherland, Personal Injury – Products: Defense

RIDGELAND

Phil B. Abernethy, Construction Litigation

Paula Graves Ardelean, Employment & Labor

P. Ryan Beckett, Business Litigation

H. Barber Boone, Business Litigation

Fred E. (Trey) Bourn III, Personal Injury – Products: Defense

Don B. Cannada, Real Estate

Tommie S. Cardin, Administrative Law

Donald Clark, Jr., Government Finance

John A. (Jack) Crawford, Jr., Business Litigation

Paul N. Davis, Business Litigation

Richard M. Dye, General Litigation

Stephen C. Edds, Government Finance

John F. England, Government Finance

William M. Gage, Personal Injury – General: Defense

Mark W. Garriga, Administrative Law

Charles E. Griffin, Business Litigation

Tray Hairston, Government Finance

Steven M. Hendrix, Real Estate

John C. Henegan, Business Litigation

Donna Brown Jacobs, Appellate

J. Troy Johnston, Government Finance

Alyson B. Jones, Personal Injury – Products: Defense

Christy D. Jones, Personal Injury – Products: Defense

Brian C. Kimball, Business Litigation

Christopher R. Maddux, Bankruptcy: Business

Michael E. McWilliams, Business Litigation

Robert A. Miller, Personal Injury – Products: Defense

Meade W. Mitchell, Class Action

Lemuel E. (Lem) Montgomery III, Personal Injury – Products: Defense

Luther T. Munford, Appellate

Orlando R. Richmond Sr., Personal Injury – Products: Defense

E. Barney Robinson III, Business Litigation

Stephen W. Rosenblatt, Bankruptcy: Business

Phillip S. Sykes, Business Litigation

Timothy M. Threadgill, Employee Litigation: Defense

James B. Tucker, Criminal defense: White Collar

J. Paul Varner, Tax

Thad W. Varner, Government Finance

Benjamin M. Watson, Business Litigation

Joshua J. Wiener, Business Litigation

Mississippi attorneys named 2017 Mid-South Rising Stars are:

GULFPORT

Meta C. Danzey, Personal Injury – Products: Defense

RIDGELAND

Elizabeth Lambert Clark, Government Finance

John H. Dollarhide, Business Litigation

Haley Fowler Gregory, Business Litigation

Matthew H. Grenfell, Real Estate

Kyle V. Miller, Personal Injury – Products: Defense

Christopher D. Morris, Personal Injury – Products: Defense

Kenneth A. Primos III, Business/Corporate

Adam J. Spicer, Personal Injury – Products: Defense

Ashley Nader Stubbs, Personal Injury – Products: Defense

William P. (Will) Thomas, Personal Injury – Products: Defense

Keishunna Webster, General Litigation

Ashley N. Wicks, Tax.

Super Lawyers is a service of Thomson Reuters, Legal Division. The selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent evaluation of candidates, a peer review of candidates and a good-standing and disciplinary check.

Ridgeland-based Butler Snow has 21 offices in the United States and offices in London and Singapore.