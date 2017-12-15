Butler Snow Attorneys Listed in 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers and Rising Stars

Butler Snow has announced that 75 of the firm’s attorneys have been selected for inclusion in 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers, and 31 have been selected as Mid-South Rising Stars.
Mississippi attorneys named 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers are:
GULFPORT
Michael B. Hewes, Personal Injury – Products: Defense
Michael C. McCabe, Jr., Business Litigation
Paul S. Murphy, Bankruptcy: Business
OXFORD
Paul V. Cassisa, Jr., Personal Injury – Products: Defense
Kari L. Sutherland, Personal Injury – Products: Defense
RIDGELAND
Phil B. Abernethy, Construction Litigation
Paula Graves Ardelean, Employment & Labor
P. Ryan Beckett, Business Litigation
H. Barber Boone, Business Litigation
Fred E. (Trey) Bourn III, Personal Injury – Products: Defense
Don B. Cannada, Real Estate
Tommie S. Cardin, Administrative Law
Donald Clark, Jr., Government Finance
John A. (Jack) Crawford, Jr., Business Litigation
Paul N. Davis, Business Litigation
Richard M. Dye, General Litigation
Stephen C. Edds, Government Finance
John F. England, Government Finance
William M. Gage, Personal Injury – General: Defense
Mark W. Garriga, Administrative Law
Charles E. Griffin, Business Litigation
Tray Hairston, Government Finance
Steven M. Hendrix, Real Estate
John C. Henegan, Business Litigation
Donna Brown Jacobs, Appellate
J. Troy Johnston, Government Finance
Alyson B. Jones, Personal Injury – Products: Defense
Christy D. Jones, Personal Injury – Products: Defense
Brian C. Kimball, Business Litigation
Christopher R. Maddux, Bankruptcy: Business
Michael E. McWilliams, Business Litigation
Robert A. Miller, Personal Injury – Products: Defense
Meade W. Mitchell, Class Action
Lemuel E. (Lem) Montgomery III, Personal Injury – Products: Defense
Luther T. Munford, Appellate
Orlando R. Richmond Sr., Personal Injury – Products: Defense
E. Barney Robinson III, Business Litigation
Stephen W. Rosenblatt, Bankruptcy: Business
Phillip S. Sykes, Business Litigation
Timothy M. Threadgill, Employee Litigation: Defense
James B. Tucker, Criminal defense: White Collar
J. Paul Varner, Tax
Thad W. Varner, Government Finance
Benjamin M. Watson, Business Litigation
Joshua J. Wiener, Business Litigation
Mississippi attorneys named 2017 Mid-South Rising Stars are:
GULFPORT
Meta C. Danzey, Personal Injury – Products: Defense
RIDGELAND
Elizabeth Lambert Clark, Government Finance
John H. Dollarhide, Business Litigation
Haley Fowler Gregory, Business Litigation
Matthew H. Grenfell, Real Estate
Kyle V. Miller, Personal Injury – Products: Defense
Christopher D. Morris, Personal Injury – Products: Defense
Kenneth A. Primos III, Business/Corporate
Adam J. Spicer, Personal Injury – Products: Defense
Ashley Nader Stubbs, Personal Injury – Products: Defense
William P. (Will) Thomas, Personal Injury – Products: Defense
Keishunna Webster, General Litigation
Ashley N. Wicks, Tax.
Super Lawyers is a service of Thomson Reuters, Legal Division. The selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent evaluation of candidates, a peer review of candidates and a good-standing and disciplinary check.
Ridgeland-based Butler Snow has 21 offices in the United States and offices in London and Singapore.