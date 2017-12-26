Charles E. Griffin Appointed to the Insurance Roundtable Steering Committee for DRI

Charles E. Griffin of Butler Snow has been appointed to serve on the Defense Research Institute’s (DRI) insurance roundtable steering committee.

The work of the insurance roundtable steering committee is vital to the continued growth of DRI, and the future success of the organization is dependent in large part on the vision, energy and focus of its volunteers to this committee.

Griffin is experienced in complex litigation and insurance defense. He is a member of the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel, American Law Institute, International Association of Defense Counsel, American Bar Association, National Bar Association, Defense Research Institute, Mississippi Bar Association, Charles Clark American Inn of Court, Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association, Bar Association of the Fifth Federal Circuit, Magnolia Bar Association, Capital Area Bar Association, Commercial Litigation and Financial Institutions Section and Community Foundation of Greater Jackson.