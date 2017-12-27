Christina Seanor joins Bradley’s Jackson office as Associate

Christina M. Seanor has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP in Jackson as an associate and a member of Bradley’s Litigation Practice Group.

Seanor represents clients regarding commercial property damage and business interruption insurance disputes. She advises on the application of policy language, including choice-of-law, mortgagee, sub-limit and exclusionary provisions. She also has experience with workers’ compensation defense, attorney malpractice, and insurance subrogation cases. Ms. Seanor is licensed to practice law in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Seanor earned her J.D. (magna cum laude) from the University of Mississippi School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Mississippi.