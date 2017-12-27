E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Copeland Cook rated among Best Law Firms

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Law & Accounting, Newsmakers December 27, 2017

Copeland, Cook, Taylor & Bush had 9 practice areas ranked Regional Tier 1 and a combined 9 others collected Tier 2 and Tier 3 distinction in the 2018 “Best Law Firms” published by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers.

Tier 1 status: Insurance Law, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions- Defendants, Energy Law, Health Care Law, Litigation- Environmental, Oil & Gas Law, Personal Injury Litigation- Defendants, Transportation Law, Workers’ Compensation Law- Employers.

Tier 2 status: Commercial Litigation, Litigation- Real Estate and Water Law.

Tier 3 status: Banking and Finance Law, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law, Financial Services Regulation Law and Litigation- Bankruptcy.

