Deutsch Kerrigan lawyers named Super Lawyer named Super Lawyer, Rising Star

Mississippi's Must Reads
Posted by: MBJ Staff in Law & Accounting, Newsmakers December 26, 2017

Matt Quinlivan

Doug Vaughn

Doug Vaughn and Matt Quinlivan of Deutsch Kerrigan in Gulfport have been selected to the 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. Quinlivan was named as a Rising Star in the area of Professional Liability Defense and was the only lawyer recognized in that subject area among his age group. Vaughn was listed in Super Lawyers for his work in the area of Personal Injury Medical Malpractice: Defense.

