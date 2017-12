Deutsch Kerrigan LLP Adds Myles E. Sharp and Robert E. Briggs to the Gulfport Office

Myles E. Sharp and Robert E. Briggs III have joined the firm in the Gulfport office of Deutsch Kerrigan LLP in Gulfport.

Sharp represents multiple Fortune 500 clients facing insurance defense litigation. He also has achieved successful outcomes for his clients against claims involving commercial litigation, corporate law, construction law, workers’ compensation, premises liability, Mississippi Torts Claim Act, and contract law. Serving as Board Attorney to one of the largest condominium complexes in South Mississippi, he handles claims involving condominium law under Mississippi’s Non-profit Corporations Act. As a lifelong resident of Gulfport, Sharp is active in the community serving as Vice President on the Gulfport City Council.

Briggs has over 17 years experience defending insurance and corporate clients against litigation and workers compensation defense claims. Brigg’s practice also involves defending cases involving automobile and trucking accidents, premises liability, products liability, construction litigation, school district and other governmental entities under the Mississippi Tort Claims Act, and employment discrimination. Briggs has tried or argued cases before juries, Administrative Law Judges, Mississippi Court of Appeals, the Mississippi Supreme Court, and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. In 2009, Briggs was appointed by the Mississippi Supreme Court to serve as a temporary chancellor for Jackson, George and Greene Counties