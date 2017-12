U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers has ranked has ranked Deutsch Kerrigan of Gulfport regionally in the 2018 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” list.

The Gulfport office was listed for Insurance Law in Metropolitan Tier 3 Firms included in the 2018 “Best Law Firms” list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Ranked firms are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale.