Eley Guild Hardy adds two principals

Eley Guild Hardy Architects in Biloxi recently added two new principals with the promotion of Kyle Kish and the return of Jennifer Seymour.

Kyle, a native of Indialantic, Fla., originally joined Eley Guild Hardy as a Co-op Student in 1999 and returned after graduating with his Bachelors of Architecture from Mississippi State University in 2002. In the late 2000’s, he left the Mississippi Gulf Coast to focus on retail design in Birmingham, Ala., and later returned to Eley Guild Hardy Architects as a Project Manager.

Kish has experience in federal, military, institutional and sustainable design work and is a LEED Accredited Professional with over a dozen LEED certified buildings to his credit. He is a recent graduate of the 2013-2014 class of Leadership Gulf and has been featured as a Master of Design by Portico Jackson. Kish lives in Gulfport with his wife, Shelley, and two children, Sarah and Neal. They are members of St. James Catholic Church.

Seymour, a native of Biloxi, joined Eley Guild Hardy Architects in 1999 after graduating with a Bachelors of Architecture from Mississippi State University. In 2014, she left to become principal-in-charge over the architectural division of a small A/E firm. The majority of Seymour’s 18-year career has been in educational design and has recently returned to Eley Guild Hardy to focus on regional opportunities in the K-12 education market

During her career, she has been actively involved in the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce where she is the Vice Chair of Education. Seymour was recognized as the 2012 Board Member of the Year. She is a graduate of the 2012 class of Leadership Gulf Coast and a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) Chapter E of Mississippi. Seymour lives in Gulfport with her husband, Les, and two children, Greyson and Madison and the family are members of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.