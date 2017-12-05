Ellis Named New Merit Health Rankin’s CNO

Cynthia Ellis, BSN, has joined the Merit Health Rankin team as chief nursing officer. Ellis joins Merit Health Rankin from Merit Health Central, where she served as assistant chief nursing officer. Previously, she was the director of surgery and medical units at Merit Health River Region.

Cynthia has 28 years of hospital experience and more than 10 years of hospital management experience. She holds her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Chamberlain School of Nursing in Downer’s Grove, Ill. and her master’s degree in management from Troy State University in Troy, Ala.

Additionally, Cynthia holds her bachelor’s degree in allied health sciences with a concentration in administration from Albany State University in Albany, Ga.

Cynthia is a member of the American Nursing Association and the Mississippi Nursing Association.