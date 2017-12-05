EMBDC Recognizes November Ambassadors of the Month

The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation (EMBDC) recently presented its November Ambassadors of the Month awards. In first place was Casey Hendricks (second from right) with The Community Health Improvement Network, second place went to Heather Woodall (second from left) with the MSU Career Center, and third place went Mary Atterberry (left) with Rush Health Systems. Also, winning the red ticket drawing was Kim Shirley with 1st Mississippi Federal Credit Union. The red ticket drawing is from the pool of ambassadors who have attended EMBDC events over the past month. (Courtesy of EMBDC)