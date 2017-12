Gloria Peterson, food service associate who work with the University of Southern Mississippi, joins 200 of Aramark’s outstanding team members from around the world who have been named to the company’s 2017 Ring of Stars class.

Aramark’s Ring of Stars program is comprised of frontline employees who serve customers and consumers as chefs, cashiers, hawkers, servers, route drivers, custodians and others.

Peterson was selected for her 25 years of work at University of Southern Mississippi.