Gunther Joins Hattiesburg Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery

Jennifer L. Gunther, CNP, recently joined Brian E. Humpherys, MD, at Hattiesburg Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery. Gunther will work with Dr. Humpherys in providing care to patients.

Gunther received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, and her Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minn. She is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by The American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and is a member the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.