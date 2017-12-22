Hilton Garden Inn Jackson Downtown Names New General Manager

Hilton Garden Inn Jackson Downtown has appointed Shawn Cochran as the hotel’s new general manager.

Cochran will be responsible for directing all aspects of hotel operations, including guest services, hotel administration and all sales and marketing efforts. Cochran has worked in professional hospitality management for over 20 years.

Cochran has held positions of increasing responsibility with groups including CDA Hospitality, HP Hotels, Summit Management, Prism Hotels and Resorts and Bristol Hotels and Resorts serving as General Manager, Director of Operations and Director of Rooms in hotels across the southeast. His hotel brand experience includes Hilton, Holiday Inn, Hampton, Doubletree, Springhill Suites and the boutique Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala.