Ivey Mechanical promotes 2 to vice president

Ivey Mechanical in Kosciusko recently promoted Nicholas Upchurch the Vice President for Business Development and Steve Barnhill the Vice President of Fabrication Services.

Upchurch began with Ivey Mechanical in 2008 and has served in numerous roles such as: project coordinator, project manager, and business development manager. As Vice President of Business Development, Upchurch will continue to build and maintain customer relationships, seek and negotiate new business opportunities, focus on technology and software trends, as well as coordinate all company-wide marketing strategies.

Upchurch is Past President of the Kosciusko Lions Club, District Coordinator of the Mississippi Lions Club and a member of the Kosciusko Attala Partnership Community Development Board. He also serves on the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Public Relations Committee, as well as the ABC Young Professionals Committee.

Upchurch and his wife, Hayley, reside in Kosciusko and have two children: Milly and Stafford.

Barnhill began his career with Ivey Mechanical in 1983 as a management trainee and worked his way up to project manager, senior project manager, estimating manager, and operations manager. His current duties as Vice President of Fabrication Services involve managing and promoting the VDC/BIM and fabrication activities that support the needs of Ivey. These efforts focus on providing BIM coordinated installation and fabrication information, as well as the fabrication of galvanized rectangular duct, fabricated metals, pipe spools, pipe racks, and in-wall and headwall plumbing units.

Barnhill’s education includes a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Vanderbilt University and a MBA from the Massey School of Business at Belmont University.

Barnhill is President of the Kosciusko Rotary Club and he enjoys cattle farming, gardening and general aviation during his spare time. He and his wife, Teresa, have two daughters and one grandchild.