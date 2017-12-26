JSU’s University Communications wins at 2017 HBCUgrow LEAD Awards

Jackson State University director of social media Spencer McClenty (left) and executive director Maxine R. Greenleaf (right) accepts an award from Me’chelle Degree on behalf of Jackson State University. The school’s Department of University Communications were recently presented with three LEAD Awards for outstanding work in social media advertising, viral profiles of “People of JSU” and the university’s main website. JSU won a gold award for the campus website, www.jsums.edu. JSU also earned silver awards for “People of JSU” and marketing. The LEAD Award levels were platinum, gold, silver and bronze. HBCUgrow is dedicated to assisting HBCUs with enrollment and alumni giving and tackling challenges in the changing landscape of marketing. (Photo courtesy of JSU)