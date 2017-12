Leadership Mississippi Class of 2017 Graduates at Old Capitol Inn

The Mississippi Economic Council’s Leadership Mississippi program recently graduated 50 for the Class of 2017. Leadership Mississippi is the second oldest statewide leadership program in the nation and is conducted by the M.B. Swayze Foundation. Graduates, alphabetically, are Frankie Adair, Thania Averett, Heather F. Bennett, Jerry Bennett, Vernell Bennett, Ed.D., Christa Rouse Bishop, Caron Blanton, APR, Steven Blaylock, Kent Bloodworth, Kevin Burgess, Greg Burks, Laketter Cannon, Chris Champion, John Coughlin, Tearsanee Davis, Navketan Desai, Cindy Duvall, Lee Ann Foreman, Judy Forester, Rodney Francis, Felicia Gavin, Jacqueline Gibson, Ed.D., Lee A. Green, Terrell Grindle, Alex Harvey, Greg Hodges, Benjie Houston, Elissa Johnson, Blaine LaFontaine, Clayton Legear, Jenny Levens, Emily Scheuer Lowe, Lashaundra McCarty, Jamie McKenzie, Charlie Moomaw, W. Abram Orlansky, Jason Patterson, Amanda Rebecca Price, Amy Reed, Chanda Latara Roby, Esq., Kantera Ruff, Sandy Sanford, LaMarcus Smith, Jason Snider, Matthew A. Taylor, Brett Thompson-May, J.D., Amy L. Walker, Hunter Walters, Ashley Wicks, and Allyson L. Winter. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi Economic Council)