Mississippi's Must Reads
Maron Marvel Recognized as Best Law Firm

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Law & Accounting, Newsmakers December 15, 2017

Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC was ranked among the 2018 Best Law Firms by US News & World Report and Best Lawyers.

Maron Marvel’s Jackson office was recognized at Metropolitan Tier 1 in the following areas: Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants.

Firms included in the 2018 “Best Law Firms” list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Ranked firms are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale.

