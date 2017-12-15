McGlinchey Stafford ranked by Best Law Firms

U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers has ranked McGlinchey Stafford in the 2018 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” list.

The firm’s Jackson office was ranked in Metropolitan Tier 1 for Commercial Litigation.

McGlinchey Stafford received National Tier 2 rankings in the areas of Commercial Litigation and Litigation – Banking & Finance, as well as a National Tier 3 ranking in Financial Services Regulation Law, recognizing the strength and work of the firm’s Commercial Litigation and Consumer Financial Services teams.

McGlinchey Stafford received metropolitan tier rankings for 49 practice areas in Baton Rouge, Birmingham, Cleveland, Dallas/Fort Worth, Fort Lauderdale, Jackson, and New Orleans.