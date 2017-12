Memorial Hospital Pharmacy Recognized for Outstanding Performance

Comprehensive Pharmacy Services, the nation’s leading provider of pharmacy management services, named Memorial Hospital at Gulfport the 2017 Site of the Year for outstanding pharmacy performance. The Site of the Year award is given for exemplary clinical and financial performance, strong audit results and positive relationships with hospital staff. Staff member are, seated, from left, Kim Nguyen, RPh; Andrea Kormondy, PharmD; Betty Burns, PharmD; Lynn Herbert, PharmaD. Second row, Shaun Chustki, Rph; Lauren Martino, PharmD; Timothy Wheat, PharmD. Third row, Lee Ann Reesor, PharmD; Teresa A. Bullard; Daniel Melton, RPh; Yolonda Word, Tech; Sarah Stockmeyer, Tech; Regina Holder, CPhT; Alexis Graves, CPhT; Eric Davidson, RPh. Fourth row, Chad Jordan, RPh; Cocoa Conerly, Tech; Carol Reynolds, PharmD; Sean Laird, PharmD; and Charlotte Walton, Tech.