Memorial Names Third Quarter 2017 STAR Recipients

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has named the recipients of the Third Quarter 2017 Star awards, which recognizes outstanding customer service. The recipients are, front row, from left, John Foxworth, Environmental Services; Greg Lefort, Biomedical Engineering; Sonya Williams, Diagnostic Imaging. Middle row, Loretta Crocker, Medical Telemetry; Ashleigh Jones, Hospitalists; Tammy Arcana, Patient Registration. Back row, Janice Monteleone, Food & Nutrition Services; Bree Wallace, Same Day Admit; and Kim Bischof, Food & Nutrition Services (Not pictured: Miles Davis, Acute PT).