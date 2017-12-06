Milwaukee Tool to invest $33.4 million, create 660 jobs

By JACK WEATHERLY

Milwaukee Tool is expanding operations at its three Mississippi locations, investing $33.4 million and creating 660 jobs over the next four years.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing $15.35 million in grants.

The expansions are planned for the company’s plants in Jackson and Greenwood and its distribution center in Olive Branch.

Milwaukee Tool Group President Steve Richman said in a release that “Milwaukee Tool is dedicated to driving growth and creating new jobs in the United States.

“We currently employ over 3,000 people in the USA, more than 1,600 of which are in Mississippi. We are deeply committed to investing in our people as we continue to deliver [market] innovation and the highest quality products for our users and distribution partners.”

Milwaukee Tool is a Brookfield, Wis.-based subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Gov. Phil Bryant said in the release issued Wednesday after the announcement at the Jackson facility: “Once again, Milwaukee Tool confirms its commitment to doing business in our state by growing its existing operations and providing hundreds of Mississippians with good, stable jobs.”

“The state values the partnership we share with Milwaukee Tool and is thrilled to play a role in the industry leader’s continued growth.”

Greenwood, which makes saw blades, is the big winner in terms of state help, with two grants totaling $9 million for public infrastructure improvements. The city will receive up to $5 million in loans to purchase a building and make parking improvements.

The Jackson plant, which makes power tools, will receive a grant of $1.5 million for building renovations and site improvements.

The Olive Branch distribution center will receive a $350,000 grant for building renovations and site improvements.

The agency will provide $1.5 million for each site for work-force training.

Milwaukee Tool will create the jobs to accommodate cordless power tool manufacturing, accessory manufacturing and additional distribution capacity.

“This is Milwaukee Tool’s fourth expansion in Mississippi since 2012,” MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough Jr. said in the release.

“The company’s success demonstrates the state’s commitment to supporting our corporate partners through dedicated teamwork and providing a business environment that enables companies to achieve their goals in Mississippi.”