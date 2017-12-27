Mississippi native Taylor named chair of pediatrics at UMMC

Dr. Mary Taylor, a University of Mississippi Medical Center School of Medicine alumna and professor of pediatrics, was recently named chair of the Department of Pediatrics. She is the first woman and first UMMC graduate to hold the post.

She will be the fourth chair of Pediatrics in the 62-year history of the Medical Center, following founding chair Dr. Blair E. Batson, who served from 1955 to 1989, Dr. Owen “Bev” Evans, 1989-2011, and Dr. Rick Barr, who became chair in 2011. Taylor has served as interim chair of Pediatrics since the departure of Barr Sept. 30.

Taylor received her undergraduate degree from Southern Methodist University prior to earning her M.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in 1991. Also holding a master of science in clinical investigation from Vanderbilt, Taylor completed residency training in pediatrics and fellowship training in cardiology and critical care at Vanderbilt and was a senior clinical fellow at the pediatric cardiac intensive care unit of Boston Children’s Hospital before helping create the pediatric cardiac critical care unit at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. She was on faculty at Vanderbilt for a decade before moving back to Mississippi, her home state, and UMMC in 2011.