Mississippi Power inks compromise, but hearing delayed 

“I think it’s going to save everyone a lot of time and money and give the company a chance to move on,” said Commissioner Cecil Brown, a Democrat representing the central district.

The move means residential customers could soon pay about $1 less per month than they’re currently paying for the part of the power plant that burns natural gas.

The $85 million cut in the plant’s price tag, to $853 million, will push down the amount of money the company collects from retail customers next year to $112.6 million.

“This agreement represents significant compromise from all parties involved, but is an important step to settle all costs remaining on the Kemper project,” Mississippi Power President Anthony Wilson said in a statement.

Customers will eventually see their payments for Kemper fall even more, as Mississippi Power had already agreed late last month in a deal with Chevron Corp. and other large customers to pay off some costs over eight years, instead of stretching them out over 20. Cutting that payoff period is worth tens of millions of dollars to customers over time. The company also agreed in that earlier deal to forgo more than $50 million in other costs.

The agreement will likely cap a project that one of the nation’s largest utilities launched with the much-hyped promise of burning coal more cleanly while capturing climate-warming carbon dioxide. But Kemper’s price ballooned from $2.9 billion originally. The project was dogged by delays and court challenges, and the company never made the first-of-its-kind technology run reliably. Ultimately, political support for Kemper failed, after elections produced a three-member Mississippi Public Service Commission which united in May to tell the company to pull the plug on coal gasification.

Instead, Kemper will keep making electricity by burning natural gas and its 189,000 customers from Meridian to the Gulf Coast aren’t supposed to pay for the gasifier’s costs.

“It’s a direct result of commission leadership,” Public Service Commission Chairman Brandon Presley, a Democrat representing the third district. “A year ago, I don’t think anyone would have talked about stable rates or a rate decrease when you’re mentioning Kemper.”

Also Friday, Southern said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has ended its securities fraud investigation into whether the utility misled investors about progress at Kemper and won’t recommend any enforcement action. The company still faces lawsuits from shareholders, a former employee and a former business partner over claims that Southern lied about problems at the plant, concealing delays and overruns.

___