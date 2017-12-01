MSU College of Business professor receives international honor

Merrill Warkentin, a professor of information systems at Mississippi State University, is one of five scholars worldwide to be recognized with the 2017 Outstanding Service Award by the International Federation for Information Processing.

Warkentin, the James J. Rouse Professor of Information Systems in MSU’s College of Business, recently received the honor from IFIP, the leading multinational apolitical organization in information and communications technologies and sciences.

Warkentin co-founded an IFIP working group on information systems security research. In 2015, he was awarded the Outstanding Leadership Award for “exemplary service and dedication” to the group’s annual Dewald Roode Information Security Workshop.

Warkentin, also a member of the research staff at MSU’s Distributed Analytics and Security Institute, is one of the top information systems scholars in the world based on rankings of authors publishing in six leading information systems journals. He has written or edited seven books and authored or co-authored approximately 300 published manuscripts, including more than 75 peer-reviewed articles. Additionally, he has held leadership positions in several major professional organizations.