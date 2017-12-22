MSU’s Hopper honored with national leadership excellence award

George Hopper, third from left, Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station director and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences dean at Mississippi State University, accepts the 2017 Southern Association of Agricultural Experiment Stations Directors ESS Excellence in Leadership Award during the APLU’s recent annual meeting in Washington, D.C. Congratulating him are, from left, Gary Thompson, Experiment Station Section chair and associate dean for research and graduate education for Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences; Jay Akridge, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity at Purdue University; (Hopper); and Ian Maw, vice president of food, agriculture and natural resources at the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities. (Submitted photo courtesy of MSU)