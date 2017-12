New Executive Director named at The Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation

The Board of Directors of the Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation recently appointed Michel Dixon as Executive Director.

Dixon and others started a church in Hattiesburg known as Ekklesia which adopted Hawkins Elementary School as its primary mission. Three years ago he became Executive Director of Extra Table, a non-profit organized by Robert St. John, that connects food deserts and food resources across the state of Mississippi.

Dixon will begin his term on Jan. 8.