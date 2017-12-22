Nine Adams and Reese Jackson-based lawyers recognized by Mid-South Super Lawyers

Nine Adams and Reese Jackson-based attorneys were recently named 2017 Mid-South Super Lawyers and another three claimed 2017 Mid-South Rising Star recognition.

Across the firm, 23 individuals claimed Super Lawyers honors and eight were named Rising Stars.

Claiming Mid-South Super Lawyers honors from the Jackson office were Holmes S. Adams (Estate & Probate), William C. Brabec (Business Litigation), C. Phillip Buffington, Jr. (Banking), Elizabeth Lee Maron (Employment & Labor), Jeff Trotter (Energy & Resources) and Charles R. “Chip” Wilbanks, Jr. (Class Action). Matthew R. Dowd (General Litigation), M. Scott Jones (Business Litigation) and G. Austin Stewart (Civil Litigation: Defense), meanwhile, were named Rising Stars.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters service, publishes a listing of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. According to Super Lawyers, the annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area.