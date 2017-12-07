E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Police: Mississippi lawyer arrested on meth charge

Posted by: Associated Press in Law & Accounting, NEWS December 7, 2017

A Mississippi attorney has been arrested on drug charges.

Richland police said in a Facebook post that Jeffrey Knight was arrested during a traffic stop conducted for numerous traffic violations on Tuesday night. A drug detection K-9 alerted officers, who conducted a search and found 8 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside the car.

News outlets report Knight, a local attorney, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

He posted $100,000 bail on Wednesday morning.

District Attorney Michael Guest says a conviction for possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute in 2011 was dropped from Knight’s record after he completed a pre-trial aversion program.

It’s unclear if Knight has a lawyer.

