Sen. Roger Wicker, Mendal Kemp Recognized by MRHA

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker was recently recognized by the Mississippi Rural Health Association as its National Legislator of the Year, and recently retired Mendal Kemp, longtime director of the Center for Rural Health at the Mississippi Hospital Association, was recognized for his dedication to Mississippi’s rural hospitals at the Mississippi Rural Health Association’s annual conference.

Sen. Wicker has supported multiple pieces of healthcare legislation in the past year, including those that supported the stabilization of rural hospital and rural health clinic payment methodologies, the 340(b) prescription drug program, telehealth, opioid abuse, colorectal cancer screenings, rural broadband access and new strategies for delivering rural healthcare.

As director of the Center for Rural Health, Kemp worked with the Mississippi State Office of Rural Health and Primary Care on the FLEX Grant Program. He was also credited with converting all of the state’s 34 Critical Access Hospitals, a designation which 31 maintain today.

Also, Ten Mississippi rural hospitals were also recognized with quality awards.

HCAHPS Patient Satisfaction Award – Critical Access Hospital (CAH) Division: Laird Hospital, Lawrence County Hospital, North Sunflower Medical Center

HCAHPS Patient Satisfaction Award – Prospective Payment System (PPS), Hospital Division: Beacham Memorial Hospital, Tishomingo Health Services, Winston Medical Center.

IMM2 Quality Award: Baptist Medical Center – Attala, Baptist Memorial Hospital – Calhoun.

QP-27 Quality Award: Field Memorial Hospital, Holmes County Hospitals and Clinics