Stevie Rushing Joins Bradley’s Jackson Office as Associate

Stevie F. Rushing has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP’s Jackson office as an associate and member of the Litigation Practice Group.

Rushing earned her J.D. (summa cum laude) from Mississippi College School of Law, where she was editor-in-chief of the Mississippi College Law Review, vice chair of internal affairs for the Moot Court Board, and an extern for Judge Daniel P. Jordan III of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration (magna cum laude) and Bachelor of Arts (magna cum laude) from the University of Mississippi.