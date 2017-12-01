Timothy M. Threadgill Inducted as Fellow of College of Labor and Employment Lawyers

Timothy M. Threadgill of Butler Snow has been inducted as a fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers.

Election to the College of Labor and Employment is the highest recognition by a lawyer’s colleagues of sustained outstanding performance in the labor and employment field, exemplifying integrity, dedication and excellence.

Throughout his professional career, Threadgill has focused his practice on representing management in employment litigation (discrimination, harassment, retaliation, trade secrets and restrictive covenants), counseling and employee benefits.

He is recognized by Chambers USA in America’s Leading Lawyers for Business as a Band 1 Labor and Employment Lawyer, The Best Lawyers in America® for management-side employment law and labor law, and Mid-South Super Lawyers® for management-side employment litigation. Threadgill is a member of the American Bar Association, the American Employment Law Council and the Mississippi Bar. He is admitted to all Mississippi courts and the federal courts in Arkansas, the Northern District of Florida and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third, Fifth and Sixth Circuits.

Threadgill received his undergraduate degree from the University of Mississippi and earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Alabama.