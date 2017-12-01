Tray Hairston Selected as Fellow for Delta Leadership Program

Tray Hairston of Butler Snow has been selected to represent Mississippi as a fellow in the Delta Regional Authority’s Delta Leadership Institute. Hairston is one of eight fellows from Mississippi selected by Gov. Phil Bryant and the DRA leadership.

These leaders will join fellows from seven other states and participate in a 10-month DLI Executive Academy program to further their skills in community leadership and policy development to promote regional collaboration and local economic growth across DRA’s eight-state region.

They will engage in policy and program development, advocacy training, case-study discussions, and in the field experiences aligned with DRA’s priorities for the region. Those priorities include: transportation and infrastructure; workforce training and education; entrepreneurship and disaster resilience for small businesses and communities; public health; policy and governance; and culture and tourism.