U.S. News and World Report and Best Lawyers in America recently ranked

Daniel Coker Horton & Bell, P.A. as Best Law Firm – Metropolitan Tier 1 in three markets in the following practice areas:

Gulfport: Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers

Jackson: Commercial Litigation; Insurance Law; Litigation – Construction; Litigation – Municipal; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants; Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers

Oxford (Tupelo): Commercial Litigation; Insurance Law; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers

Firms included in the 2018 “Best Law Firms” list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Ranked firms are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale.