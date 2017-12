U.S. News/Best Lawyers® Recognizes Butler Snow in “Best Law Firms” Rankings 2018

Ridgeland-based Butler Snow recently was recognized by U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” 2018 with 67 tier-one rankings.

Butler Snow received three national rankings, including a national Tier 1 ranking in public finance law. The firm’s Metropolitan Tier 1 rankings in Mississippi:

Gulfport: Banking and Finance Law; Insurance Law; Litigation–Banking & Finance; Real Estate Law.

Jackson (Ridgeland): Appellate Practice; Banking and Finance Law; Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law; Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships); Commercial Finance Law; Commercial Litigation; Commercial Transactions/UCC Law; Corporate Compliance Law; Corporate Governance Law; Corporate Law; Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law; Employment Law–Management; Environmental Law; Financial Services Regulation Law; Government Relations Practice; Labor Law–Management; Litigation–Banking & Finance; Litigation–Construction; Litigation–First Amendment; Litigation–Labor & Employment; Litigation–Real Estate; Litigation–Tax; Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions–Defendants; Mergers & Acquisitions Law; Oil & Gas Law; Personal Injury Litigation–Defendants; Product Liability Litigation–Defendants; Professional Malpractice Law–Defendants; Public Finance Law; Real Estate Law; Tax Law; Trusts & Estates Law.

Tupelo (Oxford): Product Liability Litigation-Defendants

Firms included in the 2018 “Best Law Firms” list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Ranked firms are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale.