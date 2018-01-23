After 23 years, Swetman steps down as Memorial Hospital Foundation Chairman

Peoples Bank President Chevis Swetman, recently stepped down as Gulfport Memorial Hospital Foundation Chairman of the Board. He has served as chairman since 1994.

He passed the gavel on to incoming chairman, Paul Bertucci of FEB Distributing.

The board has also welcomed two new members: Emily “EA” Allen and Linda Zakkak.

Allen is retired from the mortgage business after 26 years, 23 of those years with Hancock Mortgage Corporation. She has previously served on many boards including the Salvation Army Board, and the Mississippi State Personnel Board.

Zakkak, RDH BSBA MPH, is a registered dental hygienist and business manager at Beach View Family Dental Clinic in Gulfport. Zakkak has served in multiple leadership positions in the Gulfport community. Most recently, she was elected President of the Gulfport Admiral Football Booster Club.

Earlier in the year, the Foundation board welcomed John B. “Shorty” Sneed as a new member. Sneed is President Emeritus of Stewart Sneed Hewes, a division of BancorpSouth Insurance Services, Inc.