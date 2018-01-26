Adams and Reese attorney Adam V. Griffin earns CIPP/US certification

Jackson attorney Adam V. Griffin of Adams and Reese recently designated as a Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States (CIPP/US).

The CIPP designation is a global industry standard for professionals entering and working in the field of privacy. Backed by American National Standards Institute/International Organization for Standardization (ANSI/ISO) accreditation, a CIPP/US credential demonstrates a strong understanding of a principles-based framework and knowledgeable base in information privacy within the U.S. context. Achieving the designation requires the recipient to demonstrate these proficiencies by passing an examination.

Griffin joined Adams and Reese as a member of the firm’s litigation practice group in November. Licensed to practice in both Mississippi and Alabama, Griffin’s practice focuses primarily on civil litigation, including large and complex litigation as well as work in secured transactions, construction and risk management services. He is one of two Adams and Reese attorneys to hold CIPP/US certification, joining Columbia, S.C., partner Jack Pringle.

A 2007 graduate of Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in business information systems, Griffin completed his J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law in 2010. He is a member of the Mississippi State Bar, Alabama State Bar, Defense Research Institute, Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association and Jackson Young Lawyers.