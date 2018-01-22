Alan Dedeaux elected chair of PRCC Board of Trustees

Pearl River Community College’s Board of Trustees has elected new officers for the next two years at the Poplarville school.

Alan Dedeaux, of Kiln, a Hancock County representative on the 16-member governing board since 2008, takes over as chairman. Dedeaux is the Hancock County School District’s superintendent of education.

Dedeaux replaces Alan Lumpkin of Carriere, superintendent of education for Pearl River County, who has resigned from the board of trustees. He is replaced on the board by assistant superintendent Missy Holston, a PRCC alumnus who served on the board of trustees from 2010-11.

Dedeaux began his education career in 1983 as a teacher and coach in the Harrison County School District. He has also served as a teacher, coach and administrator in the Picayune and Hancock County school districts. He graduated from Hancock North Central High School and has education degrees from Mississippi College (B.S., 1983) and William Carey University (Masters, 1993).

The board also elected Tess Smith of Sumrall, Lamar County superintendent of education and a member of the board since 2014, vice chairman. M.L. “Sonny” Knight is the board secretary. He has been a member of the board since 1995.