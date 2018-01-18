ALAN TURNER

Today, we’ve all heard the use of the term “fake news”. This is a term that was virtually unknown until recent years, just as the words “Google”, “Facebook”, and “Twitter” were unknown just a few years ago.

There is no way to over-emphasize the importance of trustworthy, accurate news and information to a free and democratic nation. There is also no way to over-emphasize the danger of losing access to that quality local journalism, because in America, we believe in an informed electorate, in transparency and accountability, and in maintaining the core values on which the nation was founded.

With this in mind, we who work to deliver trustworthy journalism to our audiences are watching with concern the continuing growth of what we would call the “Big Platforms,” the small number of huge companies that are increasingly controlling the flow of information to Americans.

For most of American history, newspapers and magazines have been the primary delivery vehicles for essential, trustworthy news and information about their communities, their states, their regions, and the nation and world as a whole. Did we always get it right? Of course not. But we were always alert for our mistakes, and we worked to fix them when they occurred. We were there to cover council meetings, the school board, and local sports. We were never afraid to take on those who would compromise the important values on which the country was founded. We are still working hard to do just that, but sadly, times have changed.

Today, we have watched our long tried-and-true business model being steadily eroded by those “Big Platforms” we mentioned earlier. These companies are siphoning up dollars at an incredible rate.

We’d like to pose a question for those who read the Mississippi Business Journal in print, online at MSBusiness.com, or in our daily alerts and special publications.

Do you really want to be sending your money and support off to giant California corporations that really don’t care much about Mississippi, and in fact, stand in direct opposition to many of the conservative values that Mississippians hold dear? Well, it’s sad to say, that this has in fact been happening in recent years.

Interestingly, those “Big Platforms” continue to get much of their content from…..yes, the pages and sites of newspapers and magazines, and no…..they don’t pay much or anything for it. But worse, as we’ve learned, a substantial amount of the other content they deliver has proven to be “fake news.” Do you really, truly want to support that?

At the Mississippi Business Journal, and at just about every other newspaper and magazine in America, we’ve had to tighten our belts repeatedly to continue doing what we do best….namely, delivering the best local news and information we possibly can to an audience that needs that information.

We’re proud to say that we’re reaching a far larger audience today than at any time in our history, and yet, we continue to see money flowing out of Mississippi to the “Left Coast.” Some of those dollars used to be spent on advertising and subscriptions to the Mississippi Business Journal.

We have begun a new program to help us Ensure our future as Mississippi’s leading purveyor of important business news and information. Along with many other papers, we’re working to develop a “membership model” wherein we ask our readers to partner with us in support of quality local journalism. You’ll be seeing our message as you read the Business Journal, visit MSBusiness.com, or read breaking news on our daily email alert.

We hope you will choose to join us as we seek to deliver the information YOU need. We have a number of ways you can do just that. At the same time, we’re also starting a number of new features that we think you’ll enjoy, so keep an eye peeled for those.

And, when your agency or marketing department is busy sending those dollars to California, we hope you’ll pause for a moment and decide that your old friends here in Mississippi just might be worth a little support, too.

Our sincere thanks to you for being a loyal reader and viewer of our products, and we look forward to continuing to provide you with the important news and information you need.

» Contact Mississippi Business Journal publisher Alan Turner at alan.turner@msbusiness.com or (601) 364-1021.