BankFirst announces appointment of Gregg Rader to Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of BankFirst Financial Services in Columbus recently announced the appointment of Gregg Rader to its Board of Directors. Rader, Chief Executive Officer of Columbus Recycling Corporation, brings over 30 years of business experience to the Board.

Rader and his wife, Welissa, are residents of Columbus and are involved in a number of community and civic events and activities. Gregg is on a number of other boards that include Mississippi State University Foundation, the Bulldog Club and the Lowndes County Industrial Development Authority. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University.

BankFirst Financial Services has seventeen locations in Mississippi and Alabama.