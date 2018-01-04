E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Baseball League recognized 3 in Laurel

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Newsmakers, Sports January 4, 2018

The National Urban Professional Baseball League recently recognized Elvin Ulmer, Park and Recreations (City of Laurel) as its 2017 Man of the Year and Yolanda Coleman, Distinguish Business Woman (City of Laurel) as it 2017 Women of the Year. It also honored Richard Brown a local businessman and father figure to many Mississippi baseball players over the years with its Humanitarian of the Year award.

