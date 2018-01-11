Blue Cross, Habitat dedicate 6th home

Constance Mitchell and her three children are now homeowners thanks to the support of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi and its Team Blue employee volunteers, as well as Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area (HFHMCA). Team Blue volunteers worked Saturdays during September and October to build Mitchell’s home on Smith Robinson Street in Jackson. This is the sixth home, and the fourth tobacco-free home, built with the company’s support. (Photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area)