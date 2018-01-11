Bounds Plans Retirement; Burchfield to lead MASS

Dr. Sam Bounds, executive director of the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents, is retiring and will be Succeeded by long-time Mississippi school administrator Dr. Phillip Burchfield, who recently retired as superintendent of the Clinton Public School District.

Burchfield is assuming responsibility for a statewide organization known for its mission to create an environment for superintendents and students to succeed.

A native of Smith County, Bounds began his career as a teacher in 1970 in Greensboro, NC, after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He returned to Mississippi in 1976 as a teacher and coach, serving in Raleigh, Monticello and Kosciusko.

Upon earning his Doctor of Education degree from Mississippi State University in 1986, Bounds served eight years as principal at Clinton High School and 10 years as superintendent for the Brookhaven School District.

Shortly thereafter, Bounds accepted his current position with MASS in 2004.