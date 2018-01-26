Brad McKnight and Tony Oberhausen join Terracon

Terracon Consultants, Inc., recently added two project managers to its Ridgeland office.

Brad McKnight has joined Terracon’s environmental staff as an industrial hygienist, and Tony Oberhausen has transferred from Terracon’s Louisville, Ky., office as a senior project manager for materials testing services. McKnight is a Certified Environmental Scientist with more than 26 years of consulting experience. He serves clients from a wide range of industries with varied environmental needs, such as environmental site assessments and remediation, compliance audits, natural resources surveys, and asbestos, lead and mold inspections.

Oberhausen has over 20 years of experience and extensive certifications in construction materials testing. In addition to industrial and commercial developments, he has provided field and laboratory testing services for transportation projects from roadways to airport runways.

Both will serve clients throughout the state, being responsible for field services and overall project management.