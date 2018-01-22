Bradley attorneys Erin Saltaformaggio and Christina Seanor accepted into Mississippi Bar Leadership Forum

Erin D. Saltaformaggio and Christina M. Seanor, attorneys in Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP’s Jackson office and Litigation Practice Group, have been accepted into the 2018 class of the Mississippi Bar Leadership Forum.

The Leadership Forum each year accepts no more than 20 Mississippi lawyers to gain insight vital to leaders in the legal profession and in service to professional, political, civic and community organizations. Participants have demonstrated leadership in their past accomplishments and current activities and have been in practice for three to 10 years.

Saltaformaggio represents clients in a broad range of matters, including contract disputes, commercial litigation, insurance, and financial services litigation. Saltaformaggio is the membership chair of the Jackson Young Lawyers Association and as an adjunct professor of legal writing at Mississippi College School of Law, where she received her J.D. (summa cum laude). She earned her Bachelor of Arts (cum laude) from Kansas State University.

Seanor represents clients regarding property damage and business interruption claims. She advises on the application of policy language, including choice-of-law, mortgagee, sub-limit, and exclusionary provisions, among others. Her practice also includes the defense of workers’ compensation, attorney malpractice, insurance subrogation and government liability claims. Seanor received her J.D. (magna cum laude) from the University of Mississippi School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Mississippi.