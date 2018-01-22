Brooks Elected Chairman of the Adams and Reese Executive Committee

B. Jeffrey “Jeff” Brooks was recently elected Chair of the Adams and Reese Executive Committee, and Partners Reber M. “Mitch” Boult and Leslie M. Henry were elected to serve on the firm’s Executive Committee.

Brooks’ selection as Chair of the Executive Committee marks his third term having previously served as Chair in 2014 and 2015. Boult previously served a three-year term on the Executive Committee from 2014 through 2016. The six-partner committee oversees the strategic operations of the firm as well as its attorneys, advisors and professional staff.

Members of the firm’s Executive Committee and management are located throughout the firm’s regional footprint. Adams and Reese has nearly 300 attorneys and advisors located in its 18 offices across 17 markets throughout the southern United States and Washington, DC.