The Cirlot Agency continues to expand Jackson office

The Cirlot Agency recently welcomed three new employees to its roster.

Kimberly Singleton will work in Client Services. A Jackson native, Singleton supports the day-to-day operations, ensuring the effective flow of communication. She is responsible for assisting clients and visitors, preparing for meetings, and other duties. She spent the past six years at Porter & Malouf, P.A. as a Settlement Assistant, where she assisted clients with claims and work in class-action lawsuits, including the Deepwater Horizon/BP Oil Spill.

Chrissy Sanders is a Brand Strategist, responsible for conducting qualitative market research, forming public relations plans, advocating for clients, and managing communication efforts. She develops integrated marketing and media strategies vital to brand growth. A former educator and business manager, Sanders is a graduate of Mississippi College with a degree in Communication.

Halie Caldwell is a Public Relations Strategist. She constructs integrated communication strategies and develops messaging tactics. Before joining The Cirlot Agency, Caldwell was a Communications Coordinator for Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) in Nashville, Tenn., where she was responsible for developing communication strategies. She is a native of Ocean Springs, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication with an emphasis in Public Relations from Mississippi State University.