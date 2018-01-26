E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
The Cirlot Agency continues to expand Jackson office

Posted by: MBJ Staff in Newsmakers January 26, 2018

Halie Caldwell

Kimberly Singleton

Crissy Sanders

The Cirlot Agency recently welcomed three new employees to its roster.

Kimberly Singleton will work in Client Services. A Jackson native, Singleton supports the day-to-day operations, ensuring the effective flow of communication. She is responsible for assisting clients and visitors, preparing for meetings, and other duties. She spent the past six years at Porter & Malouf, P.A. as a Settlement Assistant, where she assisted clients with claims and work in class-action lawsuits, including the Deepwater Horizon/BP Oil Spill.

Chrissy Sanders is a Brand Strategist, responsible for conducting qualitative market research, forming public relations plans, advocating for clients, and managing communication efforts. She develops integrated marketing and media strategies vital to brand growth. A former educator and business manager, Sanders is a graduate of Mississippi College with a degree in Communication.

Halie Caldwell is a Public Relations Strategist. She constructs integrated communication strategies and develops messaging tactics. Before joining The Cirlot Agency, Caldwell was a Communications Coordinator for Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) in Nashville, Tenn., where she was responsible for developing communication strategies. She is a native of Ocean Springs, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication with an emphasis in Public Relations from Mississippi State University.

