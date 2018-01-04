Cirlot Agency wins 17 International Hermes Creative Awards

The Cirlot Agency recently won 17 of the industry’s top awards for creativity and innovation — the Hermes Creative Award. Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.

The awards listed include client represented, project name and award category

Platinum — Sanderson Farms, Inc., “Employee”, TV Ad; Huntington Ingalls, Work Force Development, Brochure; The Cirlot Agency, Christmas 2017, Holiday Card; Sanderson Farms Championship, Event Communications, Special Event

Gold — Bush Brothers, Beans Talk Magazine, Newsletter; Mississippi Believe It! Campaign, Pro Bono Campaign; Sanderson Farms Inc, Antibiotic PR Campaign; Sanderson Farms Inc., Antibiotic Communications, Communication/Marketing Campaign; The Cirlot Agency, Mardi Gras, Direct Mail Piece; Sanderson Farms Championship, Social Campaign/Consumer Engagement; Sanderson Farms Championship, Social Contest/Game of Contest; Sanderson Farms Inc. “The Sanderson Way,” TV Ad.

Honorable mention — Sanderson Farms Championship, Saints Website Takeover, Newspaper Advertising Campaign; Winston Medical Center, Medical Website; City of Brandon, Government Website.