Community Bank announces staff changes

Community Bank recently announced five staff changes:

» Anthony Webb has been promoted to Senior Vice President. Webb, a native of West Point, has over 20 years of experience in the banking industry, most previously serving as Vice President in Community Bank’s West Lakeland office. In his new role, he will continue to be responsible for business development, cash management and custom client banking.

Webb received both his Bachelor of Business Administration and his Master of Business Administration from Jackson State University. He then went on to complete The Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking.

Webb is secretary for the Board of Directors for the Mississippi Council on Economic Education, and is on the Board of Directors for the Greater Jackson Arts Council and previously was treasurer for Leadership Greater Jackson.

» Kelly Reeves has been promoted to Assistant Vice President in the Lucedale office. Reeves began her career with Community Bank over 20 years ago. Along with her current role as a Loan Officer, she also is the Branch Operations Officer.

Reeves is a board member of Singing River Head Start, a member of Lucedale Kiwanis Club, and is treasurer for SPIRIT, a school PTO.

Reeves resides in the Rocky Creek Community in Lucedale, along with her two children, Gabe and Shelby.

» Amanda W. Annison has been named Vice President–Internal Audit.

Annison, a native of Flowood, has over 15 years of audit experience and is distinguished as a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Internal Auditor, and a Certified Financial Services Auditor. In her new role, Annison will continue to oversee aspects of the Internal Audit Department.

Annison received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Accounting from Mississippi College. She then completed her Master of Business Administration from Millsaps College.

She is a member of the Board of Directors for Southern Christian Services for Children and Youth, and is finishing a two-year term as President. She is also a member of the Junior League of Jackson. Annison and her family are members of Galloway Memorial United Methodist Church.

» Jared Ganucheau has been promoted to Assistant Loan Review Officer. where he will review loans from Community Bank’s footprint for adherence to loan policy.

A native of Hazlehurst, Ganucheau is a graduate of The University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Managerial Finance.

Ganucheau attends Fondren Church in Jackson.

» Gafford White has been promoted to Loan Officer at the Southaven location. White will be responsible for building and maintaining a loan portfolio.

White, a recent graduate from The University of Mississippi, received his Bachelor of Business Administration with a minor in psychology. Prior to attending Ole Miss, White attended Meridian Community College where he played golf.