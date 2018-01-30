Crye-Leike Real Estate breaks sales record for 2017

Crye-Leike Real Estate Services, the nation’s fifth largest privately-held residential real estate firm and the largest in the Mid-South, celebrates another record breaking year for 2017. The company sold $6.5 billion in Real Estate, and closed 32,583 transactions corporate wide to make it their highest sales performance in the company’s over 40 year history. Included in those numbers, Crye-Leike’s Jackson, Miss. region, celebrated their own record breaking year with $155 million in sold Real Estate, compared to $146 million in 2016.

“We anticipated there would be some challenges in real estate for 2017, inventory shortages were an issue and we saw an increase of annual tenure in homes,” said Crye-Leike CEO and Co-Founder, Harold Crye. “Despite those challenges, our sales associates were able to excel and make it our best year to date.”

The company has more than 3,200 sales associates and 128 company-owned and franchise offices in a nine state region (Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Oklahoma) and Puerto Rico.

“We are proud of our network of Crye-Leike sales associates who dedicate their services to help home buyers and sellers in and around their communities,” said Crye-Leike Co-Founder Dick Leike. “Their hard-work, time, and commitment have made it possible for over 650,000 families to make the dream of homeownership a reality since we first opened our doors over 40 years ago.”

During Crye-Leike’s 41st Annual Kick-Off campaign conferences, held every January, Crye-Leike founders Harold Crye and Dick Leike shared the announcement to agents and employees in each of their nine state regions. Sales Associates received 2017 company highlights as well as the 2018 company goals. “Let’s continue to set goals and make 2018 the best year to date,” said Co-Founder Dick Leike. “Although, challenges for the real estate industry in 2018 appear to be similar to that of 2017, we can reach our 2018 goal of $6.8 billion.”