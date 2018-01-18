Dave Matthews, Hank Williams Jr. and others announced for Brandon Amphitheater

By JACK WEATHERLY

Dave Matthews and Hank Williams Jr. are among the musical acts that will perform in the C Spire Concert Series at the Brandon Amphitheater after the facility opens in April.

The $20 million amphitheater is being built by the city on 250 municipally owned acres.

The city sold $14 million in tax-free 30-year municipal bonds in 2016. A 2 percent food and beverage in 2013 approved by 75 percent of the city voters will service those bonds. The balance was raised by issuance of $6 million in 15-year general obligation bonds.

Brandon Mayor Butch Lee said in a release on Tuesday that “the Board of Aldermen and I began brainstorming this idea years ago, and it took a lot of people to bring this to fruition. From the beginning, the city’s goal for the Brandon Amphitheater and The Quarry was to create a quality family-centric atmosphere that will bring more economic growth and increase tourism to our city, as well as the state.”

The park will include walking and biking trails, a dog park and baseball fields.

Backers support the facility as a logical place to capture musical acts and other entertainment because of its location at the intersection of Interstates 55 and 20, what Jay Wilson of Red Mountain Entertainment calls “the crossroads of the South.”

C Spire has put on outdoor shows in Madison for major country and western artists in recent years.

A similar venue built in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in 2010 has spurred $91 million in development, including hotels and restaurants, Lee said in an earlier interview.

The amphitheater with a capacity of 8,300 is composed of lower- and upper-level seating, box seats, state-of-the-art audio and video infrastructure, complete with LED video walls.

There will be ample concession windows and beverage kiosks throughout the venue. The Community Bank Club is a private VIP club for amphitheater sponsors and box-seat holders.

The first acts announced to perform at the amphitheater are:

» Chris Young, April 18.

» Brantley Gilbert, May 3.

» Hank Williams Jr., May 12.

» Dave Matthews Band, May 29

» I Love The ‘90s featuring Salt-N-Pepa, Rob Base, Kid N Play, Coolio, June 8

» Alan Jackson, June 22.

» Alabama, featuring the Charlie Daniels Band, Sept. 8.

Red Mountain Entertainment exclusively books The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach, Ala., the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis.